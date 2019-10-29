UrduPoint.com
Syrian, Russian Servicemen Construct Important Pontoon Bridge Across Euphrates

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 29th October 2019 | 08:00 AM

DEIR EZ-ZOR (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2019) ZOR, October 29 (Sputnik) - Syrian servicemen have finished the construction of a floating bridge across the Euphrates River in Deir ez-Zor, with the help of the Russian military, a Sputnik correspondent reports.

The pontoon bridge will be able to react to the changing water levels in the river and its unique design will protect it against strong Euphrates currents. It took about one month to build.

The floating bridge can be moved up or down the river and its functioning is not dependent on seasonal weather conditions.

According to the Russian military, the bridge is expected to improve the humanitarian situation in Deir ez-Zor as it will create a convenient route between central Syria and the country's eastern provinces. It will also facilitate the movement of Syrian forces to the east, where some militant groups are still active.

Russia, which is one of the ceasefire guarantors in Syria, carries out humanitarian operations across the country on a regular basis and helps Damascus in providing safe passage for the return of Syrian refugees.

