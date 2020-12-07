Syrian Sappers Demine Elite Suburb of City of Aleppo

UrduPoint.com
Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 07th December 2020 | 12:27 PM

A Syrian bomb squad has been conducting a mine-clearing operation in the Minyan district of the city of Aleppo, which was an elite area before the war's outbreak in 2011, a Sputnik correspondent reported

ALEPPO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2020) A Syrian bomb squad has been conducting a mine-clearing operation in the Minyan district of the city of Aleppo, which was an elite area before the war's outbreak in 2011, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

Terrorists were driven out of the suburb eight months ago, but burnt-out armored vehicles have still remained at the scene and Minyan's large swathes, including residential buildings, were yet to be demined. The pavement is the only relatively safe area to move.

"Usually, civilians contact the security committee. They show us a field or a house, where an explosive device was seen. Then we head [to the area]. We work every day," senior sapper Akram Rayyan told reporters.

Minyan remains to be full of anti-personnel mines, spreaders and improvised bombs, with the number of military devices standing at over 10,000, according to rough estimates. During a demining operation, sappers walk in three lines by keeping a 15-meter (around 49,21 feet) distance, and a rope is strapped to all members of the bomb squad to transfer those injured to a safe place in case of an accidental blast.

Despite continuing dangers, people gradually return to the suburb, including businessman Mohammed Rid al-Salami, who managed to live in his upscale accommodation for only two months.

"First, my son was taken prisoner by the militants, and I barely paid off. Then, they injured my brother, when he tried to move away from here. I was myself forced to leave for Tartus. When I came back seven years later to my apartment, I saw the rubble, and there was no other option, but to build a house from scratch," the businessman said.

Syria has been mired in a civil conflict since 2011, with the government led by President Bashar Assad fighting a number of opposition groups and terrorist organizations. Supported by Iran and Russia, the Syrian government troops have regained control over the major part of the country.

