Syrian Serviceman Killed In Militants' Shelling In Hama Province - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 01st January 2020 | 02:00 AM

Syrian Serviceman Killed in Militants' Shelling in Hama Province - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st January, 2020) A Syrian government army officer was killed and several servicemen were injured in a terrorists' shelling of several settlements in Hama province, media reported on Tuesday, citing a military source.

According to the Syrian state-run SANA news agency, armed militants positioned in the area of Midan Ghazal and Maar Htat districts launched a number of rocket shells on several villages and towns in Hama province.

"The army units immediately responded to the sources of fires, targeting centers of command of the terrorists and killing a big number of them in addition to destroying the launch-pads of the rockets," the source said as quoted by the media outlet.

Since 2011, Syria has suffered an armed conflict between various opposition groups, including terrorist organizations, and the government led by President Bashar Assad. Now that the conflict has winded down and the government forces have regained control over most of the country from terrorists, the priority is now being given to political settlement and the return of refugees.

