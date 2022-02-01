Syrian Serviceman Wounded in Terrorist Shelling in Aleppo Province - Reconciliation Center

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2022) One Syrian serviceman was wounded as a result of shelling by the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group (banned in Russia) in the province of Aleppo, Rear Adm. Oleg Zhuravlyov, deputy head of the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria, said.

"Two shelling attacks have been recorded in the Idlib de-escalation zone from the positions of the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group in the past day: one in Idlib province, one in Aleppo," Rear Adm. Zhuravlyov said.

"In the province of Aleppo, sniper fire by terrorists from the Maaret area on the positions of government troops... left one Syrian serviceman wounded," he said.