Syrian Serviceman Wounded in Terrorist Shelling in Latakia Province -Reconciliation Center

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2022) The Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group (banned in Russia) shelled a locality in the Syrian province of Latakia twice in the past 24 hours, one Syrian serviceman was wounded, Rear Adm. Oleg Zhuravlyov, deputy head of the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria, said at a briefing.

"Over the past day, two shelling attacks were recorded in the Idlib de-escalation zone from the positions of the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group in the province of Latakia," Rear Adm. Zhuravlyov said.

He said a sniper attack carried out by terrorists on the positions of government troops left "one Syrian soldier wounded."

Rear Adm. Zhuravlyov said Russian military police units conducted patrols in the Aleppo, Raqqa and Hasakah provinces.