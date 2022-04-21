UrduPoint.com

Syrian Serviceman Wounded In Terrorist Shelling In Latakia Province -Reconciliation Center

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 21, 2022 | 02:50 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2022) One Syrian serviceman was wounded when the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group (banned in Russia) shelled the province of Latakia, Rear Adm. Oleg Zhuravlyov, deputy head of the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria, said at a briefing.

"In the province of Latakia, a sniper attack carried out by terrorists... on the positions of government troops... left a Syrian serviceman wounded," Rear Adm. Zhuravlyov said.

He said five shelling attacks from the positions of Jabhat al-Nusra were recorded in the Idlib de-escalation zone in the past day: two in Idlib province, two in Latakia, and one in Aleppo.

The Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides and Control over the Movement of Refugees in the Syrian Arab Republic was established in February 2016. Its tasks include the signing of agreements on illegal armed groups and individual settlements joining the regime of cessation of hostilities, as well as coordinating the delivery of humanitarian aid.

