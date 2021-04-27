UrduPoint.com
Syrian Servicemen Repel Simulated Militant Attack Near Aleppo During Drills - Commander

Tue 27th April 2021

ALEPPO (Syria) (UrduPoint news / Sputnik - 27th April, 2021) A brigade of the Syrian army in Aleppo conducted military exercises using armored vehicles to repel a simulated militant attack on a village where government troops are stationed, brigade commander Raek Murad told reporters.

"Our drills simulate an attack by militants on the barracks of the Syrian army. Our unit repels the attack, and then goes on the offensive," Murad said.

"Tanks, infantry fighting vehicles were involved in the exercises," he said, adding that during the exercise, the unit successfully completed all set tasks.

