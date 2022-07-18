MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th July, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin will focused on the Syrian settlement issues during his upcoming trip to Iran, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has said.

"The process of the Syrian settlement between Russia, Iran and Turkey is a very important format that has shown its viability and the only international format that really contributes to the Syrian settlement now," Peskov said in an interview with the Iranian state broadcaster, aired by the Rossiya 24 tv channel.