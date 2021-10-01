Syrian Soldier Injured by Militants' Gunfire in Aleppo Province - Russian Military

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2021) Nusra terrorist group (banned in Russia) has opened gunfire at the positions of the Syrian government troops in the Aleppo province, leaving one soldier injured, Rear Adm. Vadim Kulit, the deputy head of the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria, said.

"As a result of the gunfire opened by terrorists from the settlement of Kafer-Taala at the positions of the government troops near the settlement of Urum al-Sughra in the province of Aleppo, one Syrian soldier has been injured," Kulit said at a press briefing on late Thursday.

According to the Russian military official, Jabhat al-Nusra opened fire in the Idlib de-escalation zone 16 times within the past 24 hours.