Syrian Soldier Killed In Shelling By Terrorists - Russian Reconciliation Center

Sumaira FH Published May 10, 2022 | 03:50 AM

Syrian Soldier Killed in Shelling by Terrorists - Russian Reconciliation Center

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th May, 2022) One Syrian serviceman was killed and three others wounded in shelling by the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group (banned in Russia), Rear Adm. Oleg Zhuravlyov, deputy head of the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria, said at a briefing.

"In the province of Aleppo, as a result of a mortar attack by terrorists... on the positions of government troops...

a Syrian soldier was wounded.  Terrorists' machine-gun fire... on the positions of government forces... left one Syrian serviceman killed and another one wounded. In the province of Idlib, as a result of a rocket attack by terrorists... a Syrian soldier was wounded," Rear Adm. Zhuravlyov said.

He said five shelling attacks from the positions of Jabhat al-Nusra had been registered in the Idlib de-escalation zone in the past day: three in Aleppo province, one in Idlib and one in Latakia.

