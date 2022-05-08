Syrian Soldier Wounded in Shelling by Terrorists in Idlib Zone - Reconciliation Center

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th May, 2022) A Syrian soldier has been wounded in a shelling by the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group (banned in Russia) in Syria's Idlib de-escalation zone, Rear Adm. Oleg Zhuravlyov, the deputy head of the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria, said on Saturday.

"Over the past 24 hours, one shelling attack was recorded in the Idlib de-escalation zone from the positions of the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group in the Idlib province," Zhuravlyov said, adding that the attack conducted by the terrorists against the town of Hazarin left one Syrian soldier injured.

The Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides and Control over the Movement of Refugees in the Syrian Arab Republic was established in February 2016. Its tasks include the signing of agreements on illegal armed groups and individual settlements joining the regime of cessation of hostilities, as well as coordinating the delivery of humanitarian aid.