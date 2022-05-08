UrduPoint.com

Syrian Soldier Wounded In Shelling By Terrorists In Idlib Zone - Reconciliation Center

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 08, 2022 | 01:50 AM

Syrian Soldier Wounded in Shelling by Terrorists in Idlib Zone - Reconciliation Center

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th May, 2022) A Syrian soldier has been wounded in a shelling by the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group (banned in Russia) in Syria's Idlib de-escalation zone, Rear Adm. Oleg Zhuravlyov, the deputy head of the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria, said on Saturday.

"Over the past 24 hours, one shelling attack was recorded in the Idlib de-escalation zone from the positions of the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group in the Idlib province," Zhuravlyov said, adding that the attack conducted by the terrorists against the town of Hazarin left one Syrian soldier injured.

The Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides and Control over the Movement of Refugees in the Syrian Arab Republic was established in February 2016. Its tasks include the signing of agreements on illegal armed groups and individual settlements joining the regime of cessation of hostilities, as well as coordinating the delivery of humanitarian aid.

Related Topics

Injured Attack Terrorist Syria Russia Idlib February 2016 From Refugee Arab

Recent Stories

Football: French Ligue 1 results

Football: French Ligue 1 results

2 hours ago
 Marcos Jr on verge of historic win as Philippine p ..

Marcos Jr on verge of historic win as Philippine presidential campaign ends

2 hours ago
 RugbyU: European Champions Cup results

RugbyU: European Champions Cup results

2 hours ago
 No 'practical evidence' Russia plans to use tactic ..

No 'practical evidence' Russia plans to use tactical nukes: CIA

2 hours ago
 Enemies of Pakistan creating problems in successfu ..

Enemies of Pakistan creating problems in successful completion of CPEC: Ahsan Iq ..

2 hours ago
 One died, two hurt in car, tractor accident

One died, two hurt in car, tractor accident

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.