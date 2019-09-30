UrduPoint.com
Syrian Solution Coming Along Slowly As Western States Do Little - Turkey-Based Think Tank

Mon 30th September 2019 | 05:31 PM

SOCHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2019) Guarantors of the Astana process Russia, Turkey and Iran are the driving force behind an "interim peace project" for Syria, with an ultimate solution still far off as Western countries are not doing enough, the director of strategic studies in Turkey-based SETA think tank, Hasan Basri Yalcin, told Sputnik.

"Unfortunately we are not close to solution in Syria. We all wish territorial integrity for Syria, we all wish peaceful Syria but because of the deadlock in the world politics mainly built by US foreign policy behavior, we don't see [that] Western powers are trying to solve the problem in Syria," Yalcin said on the sidelines of the Valdai Discussion Club's meeting in Sochi.

Until such a solution is found, "Turkey and Russia and Iran are building Astana peace process as an interim peace project for the future of Syria," Yalcin added.

"If Western states are not making an agreement then we should do our own agreement here already.

And maybe one day, if there is a solution for entire Syria we can still cooperate," Yalcin said.

The head of strategic studies at the think tank added that with the constitutional committee formed, "it's time to discuss the constitution of Syria."

"The discussions for the constitution may start, these three most important actors Turkey Russian and Iran can agree about the future of constitution, about the well-being of Syria ... That's why we believe that at the current stage the relations between Russia, Turkey and Iran matter and I believe this is going to be a building block for the future of Syria," Yalcin said.

UN Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen told Sputnik in an interview earlier this month that a timeline for the establishment of a new constitution and the presidential elections had not been set yet. At the same time, according to him, the Names of the commission chairs will soon be finalized.

