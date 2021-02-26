UrduPoint.com
Syrian State Media Calls Thursday US Airstrike On Country's East Aggression

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 26th February 2021 | 01:50 PM

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th February, 2021) Syrian state-run tv channel Al-Ikhbariyah on Friday called the most recent US airstrike against pro-Iranian units in the country's east, the part which borders Iraq, aggression.

Areas on the Iraqi-Syrian border were hit by airstrikes as part of the US "aggression," the broadcaster said, citing its correspondent. The channel provided no other details related to the matter.

On late Thursday, the Defense Department said that the US had targeted the infrastructure used by Iranian-backed militias - including Kait'ib Hezbollah and Kait'ib Sayyid al-Shuhada - in eastern Syria.

Washington added that the strike was conducted in retaliation for the February 15 rocket attack on the Erbil Air Base in Iraqi Kurdistan.

According to US media, several people were killed as a result of the attack. So far, a few countries, including Russia and China, have condemned Washington's actions.

On February 15, a dozen rockets hit the Erbil Air Base in Iraqi Kurdistan, killing a civilian contractor and hurting nine other people. A Shiite militant group reportedly claimed responsibility for the attack.

