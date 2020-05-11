Syrian State Media Says Damascus Urged WHO to Avoid Politicizing Fight Against COVID-19

Syrian Deputy Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Minister Fayssal Mikdad on Monday called on the World Health Organization (WHO) to avoid politicization in taking actions against the coronavirus pandemic and to commit to actual humanitarian work, the state-run SANA news agency reported

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2020) Syrian Deputy Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Minister Fayssal Mikdad on Monday called on the World Health Organization (WHO) to avoid politicization in taking actions against the coronavirus pandemic and to commit to actual humanitarian work, the state-run SANA news agency reported.

On Monday, Mikdad received Akjemal Magtymova, the new WHO Representative to Syria, who presented her credentials to the deputy minister.

According to the news agency, Mikdad also condemned Washington's decision to halt funding to the WHO while the whole world is fighting the pandemic.

In addition, the diplomat noted the inadmissibility of maintaining unilateral sanctions introduced by the United States and its European allies against Syria, calling them immoral, inhuman and contrary to the UN principles.

Mikdad also demanded that US sanctions against Syria and other countries in need be lifted in order to counter the coronavirus.

Magtymova, in her turn, expressed readiness to cooperate with the Syrian government in the fight against the pandemic. The WHO representative also said that she supported measures taken by the Syrian government to counter the coronavirus.

So far, Syria has recorded 47 cases of the disease, including 29 recoveries and three fatalities.