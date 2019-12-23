Syrian State Media Says Explosions Heard in Damascus, Air Defense Forces Repelled Attack

DAMASCUS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2019) Explosions were heard in Damascus on Sunday because of an attack on the capital, which was repelled by the Syrian Air Defense Force, state-run media reported.

According to a Sputnik correspondent, at least two large blasts occurred in Damascus approximately at around 23:15 local time (21:15 GMT)

"Syrian Air Defense Force repelled an attack on Damascus, rockets were launched from the occupied territories," the State-run tv channel Ikhbariya reported.