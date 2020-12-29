UrduPoint.com
Syrian State News Agency SANA Says Turkish Artillery Opened Fire On Settlements In Syria

Tue 29th December 2020 | 05:10 AM

Syrian State News Agency SANA Says Turkish Artillery Opened Fire on Settlements in Syria

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th December, 2020) The Turkish army's artillery opened fire on the outskirts of the town of Ayn Issa in Raqqa province and on settlements east of Ras al-Ayn in al-Hasakah province, Syrian state news agency SANA reported.

According to the agency, residential areas of several settlements were subjected to artillery fire.

Earlier, Rear Adm. Vyacheslav Sytnik, deputy head of the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria, said Russian military police stopped escort of civil vehicles on the M4 Tell Tamer - Ayn Issa highway section due to the situation escalation.

More Stories From World

