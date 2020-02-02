UrduPoint.com
Syrian State Television Says Several Journalists Wounded Near Aleppo

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sun 02nd February 2020 | 07:10 PM

Syrian State Television Says Several Journalists Wounded Near Aleppo

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd February, 2020) Syrian state television reported on Sunday that several journalists covering Syrian army operations had been wounded in the vicinity of Aleppo.

"Several journalists were injured while they covered the advancement of the government army in the al-Qarasi region in the vicinity of Aleppo," the Ikhbariya broadcaster reported.

According to Syrian state-owned broadcaster SANA, those injured as a result of a militants' attack are cameramen of two Iranian broadcasters.

