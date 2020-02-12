UrduPoint.com
Syrian State TV Film Crew Comes Under Attack By Militants In Western Aleppo

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 12th February 2020 | 07:35 PM

Syrian State TV Film Crew Comes Under Attack by Militants in Western Aleppo

The Syrian state television channel's film crew was attacked and harmed by militants in the western province of Aleppo

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th February, 2020) The Syrian state television channel's film crew was attacked and harmed by militants in the western province of Aleppo.

"A film crew of the Akhbar state television channel [Syria TV], which was covering the advance of the Syrian army, was harmed by an attack by terrorist groups in the western part of Aleppo province ," the channel reported.

The SANA state news agency also reported that its employees were harmed during the same attack.

The Syrian army is conducting a military operation in the west of Aleppo.

