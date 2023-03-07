- Home
- Pakistan Today
- Pakistan
- Middle East
- World
- Sports
- Business
- Technology
- Showbiz
- Health
- Education
- Kashmir
- More
- Pictures
Syrian State TV Reports Israeli Attack Near Aleppo International Airport
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 07, 2023 | 05:10 AM
CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th March, 2023) Syrian state television reported an Israeli attack on Syria.
According to Al-Ikhbariya tv channel, "Israeli aggression" was directed at the vicinity of Aleppo International Airport.
Recent Stories
Egyptian archaeological mission uncovers smiling sphinx in Qena
Women still barred as Afghan universities reopen for men
Bacteria Resistant to Commonly Used Antibiotics Often Found in Humans, Animals - ..
Federal Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal slams Imran for escapi ..
Spain Asks US to Remove Soil Contaminated With Radiation After Accident in 1966 ..
Kilicdaroglu Delared Turkish Opposition's Single Candidate in May 14 Presidentia ..
More Stories From World
-
No One Size Fits Solution to Replace Russian Gas in European Markets - Industry Executive25 seconds ago
-
Major US Energy Firms to Meet OPEC This Week to Discuss Global Market - Source10 minutes ago
-
Man Arrested for Attempting to Open Emergency Exit Mid-Flight to Boston - US Attorney21 minutes ago
-
Trudeau to Appoint Special Rapporteur Tasked with Combating Alleged Foreign Interference50 minutes ago
-
Austrian Foreign Minister Says Channels for Dialogue With Russia Can't Be Blocked50 minutes ago
-
UPDATE - Poland Preparing to Impose Sanctions on Several Hundred Belarusians - Interior Ministry1 hour ago
-
US Senate to Consider New Bipartisan Bill to Empower Biden to Act Against TikTok - Report1 hour ago
-
Blinken, Landsbergis Agree to Boost Lithuania's Economic Ties With Taiwan - Statement1 hour ago
-
Lockheed Martin Resumes New F-35 Jet Flight Testing After December Crash - Reports2 hours ago
-
'Not Unusual' for Gen. Milley to Visit Troops -US State Dept. on General's Trip to Syria2 hours ago
-
Poland Preparing to Impose Sanctions on Several Hundred Belarusians - Interior Ministry2 hours ago
-
US Lawmakers Urge Blinken to Allow More Aid Oversight Personnel in Ukraine - Letter3 hours ago
Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers
UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News
© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network
All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.