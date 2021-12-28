- Home
Syrian State TV Says Israel Attacked Latakia, Near Russia's Hmeimim Air Base
Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Tue 28th December 2021 | 08:10 AM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th December, 2021) Syrian state television reported that Israel attacked Latakia, near which Russia's Hmeimim air base is located, with missiles.
Syrian air defense systems were used to repel the attack, it said.
