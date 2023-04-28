UrduPoint.com

Syrian Talks At Important Juncture Given Renewed Attention By Regional States - Pedersen

Faizan Hashmi Published April 28, 2023 | 01:20 AM

Syrian Talks at Important Juncture Given Renewed Attention by Regional States - Pedersen

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2023) The talks on advancing a political solution to the conflict in Syria are at an important juncture given the renewed attention on the matter by regional countries, United Nations Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen said on Thursday.

"To summarize my key message: we are at a potentially important juncture, with renewed attention on Syria - particularly from the region - that could assist our efforts in advancing a political solution to this conflict," Pedersen said during a meeting at the UN Security Council.

Pedersen vowed to continue keeping in close contact with all parties to the conflict in Syria to advance the talks.

Earlier this week, the defense ministers of Turkey, Russia, Syria and Iran met in Moscow amid a "constructive atmosphere" to advance a political solution to the Syrian conflict. The participants reaffirmed their desire to preserve the territorial integrity of Syria and intensify efforts for the speedy return of Syrian refugees.

