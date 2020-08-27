Syrian talks resume despite virus cases: UN

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Geneva, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2020 ) :UN-backed talks on a new constitution for Syria resumed in Geneva on Thursday after Swiss health authorities gave the green light despite four delegates testing positive for Covid-19.

The discussions, aimed at rewriting the war-torn country's constitution, were put on hold almost as soon as they started on Monday when the test results came through.

UN envoy Geir Pedersen, who is moderating the tentative talks between representatives of President Bashar al-Assad's government, the opposition and civil society, has voiced hope they could pave the way towards a broader political process.

His office said in a statement that "following additional testing and further medical and expert advice regarding four earlier positive tests for Covid-19", Swiss authorities had determined the meeting could go ahead at the UN Palais des Nations.

They resumed at 2:00 pm (1200 GMT).

The committee members -- 15 each from the government, the opposition and from civil society -- were tested for the new coronavirus before they travelled to Geneva, and were tested again on arrival in the Swiss city.

The positive second tests were found among delegates who arrived from Damascus, opposition negotiations leader Hadi al-Bahra told a virtual press briefing on Tuesday.

One opposition delegate, one from civil society and two representing the government, tested positive, he said.