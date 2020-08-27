UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Syrian Talks Resume Despite Virus Cases: UN

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Thu 27th August 2020 | 08:34 PM

Syrian talks resume despite virus cases: UN

UN-backed talks on a new constitution for Syria resumed in Geneva on Thursday after Swiss health authorities gave the green light despite four delegates testing positive for Covid-19

Geneva, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2020 ) :UN-backed talks on a new constitution for Syria resumed in Geneva on Thursday after Swiss health authorities gave the green light despite four delegates testing positive for Covid-19.

The discussions, aimed at rewriting the war-torn country's constitution, were put on hold almost as soon as they started on Monday when the test results came through.

UN envoy Geir Pedersen, who is moderating the tentative talks between representatives of President Bashar al-Assad's government, the opposition and civil society, has voiced hope they could pave the way towards a broader political process.

His office said in a statement that "following additional testing and further medical and expert advice regarding four earlier positive tests for Covid-19", Swiss authorities had determined the meeting could go ahead at the UN Palais des Nations.

They resumed at 2:00 pm (1200 GMT).

The committee members -- 15 each from the government, the opposition and from civil society -- were tested for the new coronavirus before they travelled to Geneva, and were tested again on arrival in the Swiss city.

The positive second tests were found among delegates who arrived from Damascus, opposition negotiations leader Hadi al-Bahra told a virtual press briefing on Tuesday.

One opposition delegate, one from civil society and two representing the government, tested positive, he said.

Related Topics

United Nations Syria Civil Society Damascus Geneva From Government Opposition Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Actual Number of COVID-19 Cases in Syria Likely fa ..

1 minute ago

Russian, Belarusian Foreign Ministers Stress Need ..

1 minute ago

Lebanese Security Services Detain 25 People Involv ..

1 minute ago

Afghan head of peace process hopeful of talks with ..

1 minute ago

Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry expres ..

4 minutes ago

Spanish children over six to wear masks at school

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.