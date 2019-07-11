Syrian Television Broadcasts Interrupted - Reports

The broadcast of Syrian channels has been interrupted due to satellite malfunctions, the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) reported on Thursday

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2019) The broadcast of Syrian channels has been interrupted due to satellite malfunctions, the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) reported on Thursday.

According to the news agency, the broadcast of the leading Syrian news channel was also disrupted because of the malfunctions.

These problems are currently being addressed in order to restore broadcasts as soon as possible.

This is not the first time Syrian television has faced something like this. In 2015, Syrian state-controlled tv channels were affected by signal jamming.