Syrian top diplomat in Iran for talks

Tehran, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2024) Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi welcomed his new Syrian counterpart Bassam al-Sabbagh in Tehran on Tuesday, the latest in a series of meetings between top officials from the close allies.

Sabbagh is in Tehran for his first visit since taking up his post in September to meet Iranian officials, local media reported.

The Syrian top diplomat and Araghchi attended a joint press conference later in the day where the Iranian foreign minister reaffirmed Iran's support for Syria and allied groups in the region.

Araghchi said that "the Islamic republic of Iran will always be on the side of Syria and the axis of resistance," a group of groups aligned against Israel, including Lebanon's Hezbollah and Palestinian group Hamas.

He said the country would "not hesitate to provide any support" to the groups.

Sabbagh, for his part, stressed "the importance of strengthening" ties between Iran and Syria "in the face of challenges and dangers".