Syrian torture trial verdict 'landmark leap' towards justice: UN

Geneva, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2022 ) :The life sentence handed down by a German court on Thursday to a former Syrian colonel for crimes against humanity in his war-torn country marks a "landmark leap" towards justice, the UN rights chief said.

UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet said the verdict handed to Anwar Raslan, 58, at the end of the first global trial over state-sponsored torture in Syria was "historic".

"Today's verdict should serve to spur forward all efforts to widen the net of accountability for all perpetrators of the unspeakable crimes that have characterised this brutal conflict," she said in a statement.

Raslan was found guilty of overseeing the murder of 27 people at the Al-Khatib detention centre in Damascus, also known as "Branch 251", in 2011 and 2012.

Prosecutors accused him of overseeing the murder of 58 people and the torture of 4,000 others at the centre, but not all of the deaths could be proven.