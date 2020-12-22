Syrian Tourism Ministry Plans to Hold Tourism Investment Forum in Aleppo Next Year

Syria's tourism ministry expects to hold a forum for tourism investment in 2021 in the province of Aleppo, Tourism Minister Mohammed Rami Martini told Sputnik in an interview, noting that Damascus seeks to strengthen investment and tourism cooperation with a number of countries, including Russia

DAMASCUS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd December, 2020) Syria's tourism ministry expects to hold a forum for tourism investment in 2021 in the province of Aleppo, Tourism Minister Mohammed Rami Martini told Sputnik in an interview, noting that Damascus seeks to strengthen investment and tourism cooperation with a number of countries, including Russia.

"Preparations are underway to host a tourism investment forum in 2021 in the Aleppo province in cooperation with all public authorities," Martini said.

The ministry is in talks with the tourism authorities of Russia, including the federal republics of Tatarstan and Crimea, as well as of Iran, India, China, Malaysia, Indonesia, Cuba, Jordan and Iraq, Martini added, noting that these contacts occur within the framework to enhance investment and tourism cooperation ties with the friendly countries.

According to the minister, seven agreements and memoranda of understanding (MoU) have been signed with various international and local organizations in the tourism development field, including a tourism cooperation agreement with Cuba and an MoU with the European Institute for Cooperation and Development.

Martini also noted that the necessary procedures have been completed to sign a framework convention of ethics for tourism with the World Tourism Organization. Tourism cooperation agreements are under the process of signing with Russia's Crimea, and there are some operational programs for previous partnership treaties with Pakistan and Oman.

The authorities also approved proposals to grant some exemptions and facilities to a number of tourism projects and sites that were closed as a result of the COVID-19 response, as well as a decision to release projects affected by terror activities from building permit fees.

According to the minister, Syria's tourism sector has managed to reach annual profits of 3.235 billion Syrian pounds (around $6.308 million) this year.