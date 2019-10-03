UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Syrian Trading House In Abkhazia Expected To Open In Early 2020 - Commerce Chamber

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Thu 03rd October 2019 | 12:00 AM

Syrian Trading House in Abkhazia Expected to Open in Early 2020 - Commerce Chamber

The Syrian trading house in Abkhazia is scheduled to open in the first quarter of 2020, the Abkhaz Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCI) said on Wednesday

SUKHUM (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd October, 2019) The Syrian trading house in Abkhazia is scheduled to open in the first quarter of 2020, the Abkhaz Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCI) said on Wednesday.

"We ... are waiting for Syrian colleagues by the end of the year to discuss the opening of the Syrian Trading House in Abkhazia with them ...

We hope that the presentation of the Trading House will take place in the first quarter of 2020," CCI President Tamila Mertskhulava said at a meeting with the Syrian delegation in Sukhum, the Abkhazian capital located on the Black Sea coast.

Mertskhulava also emphasized the commerce chamber's readiness to facilitate the opening of the CCI representative office and the Abkhazian trading house in the Syrian capital of Damascus.

Syria recognized Abkhazia in May 2018. Earlier in 2019, Abkhazian Foreign Minister Daur Kove said that the Abkhazian embassy in Damascus would open at the beginning of 2020.

Related Topics

Syria Damascus Chamber May 2018 2019 2020 Commerce Industry

Recent Stories

Government to launch Ehsas Lungar at federal capit ..

34 minutes ago

Thani Al Zeyoudi attends Korean Embassy&#039;s cer ..

51 minutes ago

MoFAIC receives credentials of Croatian Consul-Gen ..

1 hour ago

Govt took difficult decisions to stable national e ..

3 minutes ago

Russia's Matviyenko Says 'Russophobic' Minority Pu ..

3 minutes ago

Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan visits quake-hit Mirpur Radi ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.