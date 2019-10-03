Syrian Trading House in Abkhazia Expected to Open in Early 2020 - Commerce Chamber

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SUKHUM (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd October, 2019) The Syrian trading house in Abkhazia is scheduled to open in the first quarter of 2020 , the Abkhaz Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCI) said on Wednesday.

"We ... are waiting for Syrian colleagues by the end of the year to discuss the opening of the Syrian Trading House in Abkhazia with them ...

We hope that the presentation of the Trading House will take place in the first quarter of 2020," CCI President Tamila Mertskhulava said at a meeting with the Syrian delegation in Sukhum, the Abkhazian capital located on the Black Sea coast.

Mertskhulava also emphasized the commerce chamber's readiness to facilitate the opening of the CCI representative office and the Abkhazian trading house in the Syrian capital of Damascus.

Syria recognized Abkhazia in May 2018. Earlier in 2019, Abkhazian Foreign Minister Daur Kove said that the Abkhazian embassy in Damascus would open at the beginning of 2020.