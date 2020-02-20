Syrian Transport Minister Says Flights From Aleppo Airport to Cairo to Begin in March

(@FahadShabbir)

Syrian Transport Minister Ali Hammoud told Sputnik on Thursday that the air traffic to Egypt's capital of Cairo from the recently reopened Aleppo International Airport will start in early March

ALEPPO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th February, 2020) Syrian Transport Minister Ali Hammoud told Sputnik on Thursday that the air traffic to Egypt's capital of Cairo from the recently reopened Aleppo International Airport will start in early March.

On Wednesday, the first civilian plane flying from Syria's Damascus with 120 passengers aboard landed in Aleppo International Airport after a nearly eight-year hiatus. The airport was reopened on Monday after a nearly 8-year hiatus.

"[The flights] to Cairo [will start] at the beginning of the third month [March], and then flights will start to other countries," the minister said.

He, however, did not reveal other countries that would resume air traffic with the Aleppo airport.