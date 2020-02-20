UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Syrian Transport Minister Says Flights From Aleppo Airport To Cairo To Begin In March

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Thu 20th February 2020 | 01:10 PM

Syrian Transport Minister Says Flights From Aleppo Airport to Cairo to Begin in March

Syrian Transport Minister Ali Hammoud told Sputnik on Thursday that the air traffic to Egypt's capital of Cairo from the recently reopened Aleppo International Airport will start in early March

ALEPPO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th February, 2020) Syrian Transport Minister Ali Hammoud told Sputnik on Thursday that the air traffic to Egypt's capital of Cairo from the recently reopened Aleppo International Airport will start in early March.

On Wednesday, the first civilian plane flying from Syria's Damascus with 120 passengers aboard landed in Aleppo International Airport after a nearly eight-year hiatus. The airport was reopened on Monday after a nearly 8-year hiatus.

"[The flights] to Cairo [will start] at the beginning of the third month [March], and then flights will start to other countries," the minister said.

He, however, did not reveal other countries that would resume air traffic with the Aleppo airport.

Related Topics

Syria Egypt Damascus Traffic Cairo Aleppo March From Airport

Recent Stories

UN Says Ready to Work With New Administration Afte ..

1 minute ago

Dry weather forecast for KP

1 minute ago

Despite ban, use of plastic bags goes on unabated

1 minute ago

Commissioner Sukkur chairs meeting for clean drink ..

2 minutes ago

PML-Q Chief advices PM Imran Khan to stay away fro ..

7 minutes ago

Minor girl drowns into canal in Multan

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.