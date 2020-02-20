Syrian Troops Attacked by Pro-Turkish Militants Near Idlib Village - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

Syrian troops are under attack by a large pro-Turkish militant force near the village of Al Nerab in the restive Idlib province, media said Thursday

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th February, 2020) Syrian troops are under attack by a large pro-Turkish militant force near the village of Al Nerab in the restive Idlib province, media said Thursday.

Fierce fighting was reported close to the northwestern city of Saraqib, according to Sham FM radio.

Government forces have air cover and are fighting back with artillery fire.

The government continues the military operation to oust jihadists from parts of the region bordering Turkey, which has observation posts there.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan told Syrian troops on Monday to pull away from Turkish positions or face swift military action. His Syrian counterpart, Bashar Assad, vowed to continue the offensive.