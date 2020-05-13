UrduPoint.com
Syrian Troops Clear Mines From 4.4 Acres Of Land - Russian Defense Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 56 seconds ago Wed 13th May 2020 | 10:03 PM

Syrian Troops Clear Mines From 4.4 Acres of Land - Russian Defense Ministry

The Syrian Arab Army cleared landmines from 1.8 hectares (4.4 acres) of territory on Wednesday, the Russian Defense Ministry's center for Syrian reconciliation has said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th May, 2020) The Syrian Arab Army cleared landmines from 1.8 hectares (4.4 acres) of territory on Wednesday, the Russian Defense Ministry's center for Syrian reconciliation has said.

"The SAA engineering units carry on the mine clearance operation in Douma (Damascus province), Jasim and al-Harra (Deraa province) during the day, [totaling] 1,8 ha of the territory.

They found and defused 24 explosive devices" the daily bulletin read.

Almost 3,000 hectares have been cleared since the operation began, including 3,112 buildings and 273,400 kilometers (169,883 miles) of roads. More than 34,500 explosive devices have been defused.

Russian and Turkish monitors reported no ceasefire violations in Syria in the past day. There was no movement of internally displaced people, including in the Idlib de-escalation zone, in the past 24 hours, the Russian ministry said.

