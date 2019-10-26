Syrian Troops Foil Militant Plot to Lay Mines on Aid Route - Military

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th October, 2019) Syrian government forces killed a militant sabotage group that tried to lay mines on a road in western Hama province used by humanitarian convoys, the Russian Defense Ministry said Friday.

"Syrian government forces liquidated a militant sabotage group north of the town of Morek who wanted to mine a road used to transport food and relief aid," Maj.

Gen. Alexei Bakin said in a statement.

Additionally, militants from the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham terror group (banned in Russia) were repelled when they tried to overrun government troop positions near the northwestern town of Kabanah in Latakia province.