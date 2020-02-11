UrduPoint.com
Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Tue 11th February 2020 | 11:21 PM

Syrian Troops Recapture Key Town West of Aleppo - Source

Syrian government troops recaptured the flashpoint town of Khan al-Asal west of Aleppo on Tuesday, a military source told Sputnik

DAMASCUS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2020) Syrian government troops recaptured the flashpoint town of Khan al-Asal west of Aleppo on Tuesday, a military source told Sputnik.

"The Syrian army has freed the strategic town of Khan al-Asal in the west of the Aleppo province after fierce fighting with the Nusra Front terrorist group [banned in Russia]," the source said.

The Syrian government is in control of the M5 highway that connects the capital with the northwestern city of Aleppo and has been fighting to push militants out of its suburbs to stop them from shelling residential areas.

