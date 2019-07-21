Syrian Troops Repel Terrorist Attack on Army Positions in Idlib Province - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2019) The Syrian army repelled an attack by the Nusra Front terrorist group (banned in Russia) on its positions in the Qasabiyeh village in Idlib's southern countryside, recently retaken by the government forces, local media reported on Sunday.

Terrorists used suicide bombers and several armored vehicles to carry out the attack but were repelled by the Syrian army units, the SANA news agency stated.

The military killed several terrorists and destroyed their equipment, the media outlet added.

The civil conflict in Syria has been ongoing since 2011 between President Bashar Assad's government, various opposition groups and terrorist organizations.