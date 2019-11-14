UrduPoint.com
Syrian Troops Take Control Of Two Villages In Country's West - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 14th November 2019 | 07:50 PM

Syrian Troops Take Control of Two Villages in Country's West - Reports

DAMASCUS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th November, 2019) The Syrian army has gained control over two villages, Al-Weibdeh and Tal Khazneh, in the west of the country, the Syrian Arab news Agency reported on Thursday.

Previous reports that came out earlier in the day claimed that the army had started military operations in the northern front.

Damascus is gradually regaining control over territory previously seized by the Islamic State (banned in Russia) and other terrorist groups. Earlier in November, government troops retook an oil field in the suburbs of Rmelan in the northeastern al-Hasakah province.

