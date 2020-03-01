Syrian Troops to Continue Operation Against Jihadists in Idlib - Russia

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st March, 2020) Syrian troops will continue the military operation in the northwestern province of Idlib after Turkey failed to hold back a jihadist advance, a spokesman for the Russian president said Sunday.

Dmitry Peskov told Rossiya 1 television channel that Turkey was to guarantee the "inactivity of terrorist elements" under the Sochi accord. Instead, it allowed them to attack forces loyal to the Syrian government.

"That is why, whatever they say, the fight against these terror elements will continue," the spokesman said, adding this would shield Russian military assets in Syria from continued attacks.

He added that Russian troops were the only foreign force that came to Syria legally after being invited by the elected Syrian government.

"Russia is the only country that can legally justify keeping military personnel in Syria after it was invited by the legitimate Syrian government. Troops of other countries are in Syria in breach of international rules," he said.

Fighting in Syria's northwest escalated this week after jihadists attacked Syrian government positions. Syrian forces hit back, killing dozens of Turkish troops who, the Russian military said, were not supposed to be in the area.