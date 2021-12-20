UrduPoint.com

Syrian Villagers, Troops Block Path Of US Military Convoy In Northeast - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 20th December 2021 | 08:48 PM

Syrian Villagers, Troops Block Path of US Military Convoy in Northeast - Reports

Syrian locals and troops have blocked the path of a US military convoy in the country's northeastern province of Al-Hasakah, Syria's state-run news agency SANA reported on Monday, citing local sources

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th December, 2021) Syrian locals and troops have blocked the path of a US military convoy in the country's northeastern province of Al-Hasakah, Syria's state-run news agency SANA reported on Monday, citing local sources.

According to the agency, residents of the Tal al-Dahab village, supported by a Syrian Arab Army checkpoint, prevented a column of five US armored vehicles from passing, while pelting it with rocks.

The US armed forces illegally control territories in the northern and northeastern parts of Syria, where the country's major oil and gas fields are located. Damascus has decried the US presence there as occupation and pillaging.

Related Topics

Army Syria Damascus Oil Vehicles Gas From Arab

Recent Stories

Indian Hindu pilgrims appreciate excellent arrange ..

Indian Hindu pilgrims appreciate excellent arrangements made at Katas Raj Temple ..

3 minutes ago
 LUMHS organizes workshop on teeth treatment

LUMHS organizes workshop on teeth treatment

3 minutes ago
 At Least 8 Killed in Seasonal Flooding in Peninsul ..

At Least 8 Killed in Seasonal Flooding in Peninsular Malaysia - Reports

3 minutes ago
 Trump Sues New York Attorney General to Stop Probe ..

Trump Sues New York Attorney General to Stop Probe Into His Business Practices - ..

3 minutes ago
 Oracle to buy medical information firm Cerner for ..

Oracle to buy medical information firm Cerner for $28.3 bn

6 minutes ago
 WTO to weigh in on EU-Russia spat over imports

WTO to weigh in on EU-Russia spat over imports

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.