Syrian Villagers, Troops Block Path of US Military Convoy in Northeast - Reports

Syrian locals and troops have blocked the path of a US military convoy in the country's northeastern province of Al-Hasakah, Syria's state-run news agency SANA reported on Monday, citing local sources

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th December, 2021) Syrian locals and troops have blocked the path of a US military convoy in the country's northeastern province of Al-Hasakah, Syria's state-run news agency SANA reported on Monday, citing local sources.

According to the agency, residents of the Tal al-Dahab village, supported by a Syrian Arab Army checkpoint, prevented a column of five US armored vehicles from passing, while pelting it with rocks.

The US armed forces illegally control territories in the northern and northeastern parts of Syria, where the country's major oil and gas fields are located. Damascus has decried the US presence there as occupation and pillaging.