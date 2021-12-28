UrduPoint.com

Syrian War Severely Damaged Country's Ecology - Deputy Minister Of Environment

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 28th December 2021 | 07:20 PM

Syrian War Severely Damaged Country's Ecology - Deputy Minister of Environment

The ongoing civil war in Syria has already resulted in a polluted environment that must be addressed together with other ecological consequences of the war during the country's post-war reconstruction, Syrian Deputy Minister of Local Administration and Environment Moataz Kattan told Sputnik

DAMASK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th December, 2021) The ongoing civil war in Syria has already resulted in a polluted environment that must be addressed together with other ecological consequences of the war during the country's post-war reconstruction, Syrian Deputy Minister of Local Administration and Environment Moataz Kattan told Sputnik.

"The war has left behind dangerous consequences for the environment. This is due to the damage to the oil and gas infrastructure, which has caused severe soil pollution. There is heavy pollution due to the artisanal methods of oil refining by gangs," Kattan said.

According to the politician, the war has led to strong forest fires that have affected the climate in the country and caused droughts in several regions.

"There is no doubt that serious efforts are needed to assess the environmental damage caused by the crisis and to include the environmental restoration plan into the post-war reconstruction process," Kattan added.

The armed conflict in Syria has been going on since 2011 with Syrian President Bashar Assad's forces fighting different insurgent groups. In late 2017, the Islamic State (a terrorist group banned in Russia) was declared defeated in the country, pushing the issues of a peaceful political settlement, the country's reconstruction and the return of refugees to the forefront.

Related Topics

Terrorist Syria Russia Oil Gas 2017 Refugee

Recent Stories

Niger President visits Dubai Police&#039;s Smart P ..

Niger President visits Dubai Police&#039;s Smart Police Station at Expo 2020 Dub ..

6 minutes ago
 Jebel Ali Port receives Kaiso Line&#039;s MV Atlan ..

Jebel Ali Port receives Kaiso Line&#039;s MV Atlantic Pioneer

21 minutes ago
 UAE begins next 50 years with world records, major ..

UAE begins next 50 years with world records, major investments, strategic plans

36 minutes ago
 SEC forms Legislative and Legal Affairs Committee

SEC forms Legislative and Legal Affairs Committee

36 minutes ago
 Afghan Diplomat Says Resistance Against Taliban Or ..

Afghan Diplomat Says Resistance Against Taliban Organized in Panjshir, Kandahar, ..

2 minutes ago
 Xi'an reports highest daily COVID-19 surge; 38-day ..

Xi'an reports highest daily COVID-19 surge; 38-day baby becomes youngest patient ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.