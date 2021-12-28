The ongoing civil war in Syria has already resulted in a polluted environment that must be addressed together with other ecological consequences of the war during the country's post-war reconstruction, Syrian Deputy Minister of Local Administration and Environment Moataz Kattan told Sputnik

DAMASK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th December, 2021) The ongoing civil war in Syria has already resulted in a polluted environment that must be addressed together with other ecological consequences of the war during the country's post-war reconstruction, Syrian Deputy Minister of Local Administration and Environment Moataz Kattan told Sputnik.

"The war has left behind dangerous consequences for the environment. This is due to the damage to the oil and gas infrastructure, which has caused severe soil pollution. There is heavy pollution due to the artisanal methods of oil refining by gangs," Kattan said.

According to the politician, the war has led to strong forest fires that have affected the climate in the country and caused droughts in several regions.

"There is no doubt that serious efforts are needed to assess the environmental damage caused by the crisis and to include the environmental restoration plan into the post-war reconstruction process," Kattan added.

The armed conflict in Syria has been going on since 2011 with Syrian President Bashar Assad's forces fighting different insurgent groups. In late 2017, the Islamic State (a terrorist group banned in Russia) was declared defeated in the country, pushing the issues of a peaceful political settlement, the country's reconstruction and the return of refugees to the forefront.