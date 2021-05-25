Syrian Watchdog Announces Electoral Silence Starting Tuesday Ahead of Presidential Vote

DAMASCUS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2021) The Syrian Higher Judicial Committee for Elections announced a ban on political campaigning for the country's three presidential candidates starting Tuesday morning, SANA reported.

Adopted in 2014, a period of electoral silence is prescribed by the country's general elections law under article 58, starting 24 hours before balloting stations are opened across the country.

The committee's announcement stops all forms of electoral campaigning for the country's three presidential candidates at 7:00 a.m. Damascus time on Tuesday, with balloting stations scheduled to open on 7:00 a.m. on Wednesday.

President Bashar Assad runs in Syria's second presidential election since the onset of the decade-long conflict against the former minister of state for parliamentary affairs, Abdullah Salloum Abdullah, and the head of the National Democratic Front, Mahmoud Ahmad Marei.