Syrians Abroad Welcome to Return to Vote in Upcoming Elections - Syrian Justice Minister

DAMASCUS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2020) Syrians abroad will not be able to take part in the country's upcoming legislative elections because unlike presidential elections, votes are cast on the geographic basis of electoral districts, but citizens are welcome to return and exercise their rights, Syria's Justice Minister Hisham al-Shaar told Sputnik Friday in response to a question about the expatriate concert that they are left out of the election process.

"The elections for the People's Council are held in electoral districts, and it is not possible to vote outside Syria, unlike the presidential elections in which Syria is one single constituency and citizens have the right to vote in any governorate," al-Shaar told Sputnik.

Al-Shaar went on to say that all Syrians are welcome to return to their home country and exercise their electoral rights within its borders.

"I ask anyone who says they are unable to choose their representative: has anyone prevented you from returning to your country and exercising your right? Syria opens its arms to all its citizens, and whoever wants to come and vote is welcome, and we will not prevent anyone from their right," Al-Shaar said.

According to United Nations estimates, there are currently some five million Syrians outside of the country. About 3.5 million reside in Turkey, while the rest are distributed between the rest of the Levantine nations, Europe and North America.