UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Syrians Abroad Welcome To Return To Vote In Upcoming Elections - Syrian Justice Minister

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 17th July 2020 | 05:10 PM

Syrians Abroad Welcome to Return to Vote in Upcoming Elections - Syrian Justice Minister

DAMASCUS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2020) Syrians abroad will not be able to take part in the country's upcoming legislative elections because unlike presidential elections, votes are cast on the geographic basis of electoral districts, but citizens are welcome to return and exercise their rights, Syria's Justice Minister Hisham al-Shaar told Sputnik Friday in response to a question about the expatriate concert that they are left out of the election process.

"The elections for the People's Council are held in electoral districts, and it is not possible to vote outside Syria, unlike the presidential elections in which Syria is one single constituency and citizens have the right to vote in any governorate," al-Shaar told Sputnik.

Al-Shaar went on to say that all Syrians are welcome to return to their home country and exercise their electoral rights within its borders.

"I ask anyone who says they are unable to choose their representative: has anyone prevented you from returning to your country and exercising your right? Syria opens its arms to all its citizens, and whoever wants to come and vote is welcome, and we will not prevent anyone from their right," Al-Shaar said.

According to United Nations estimates, there are currently some five million Syrians outside of the country. About 3.5 million reside in Turkey, while the rest are distributed between the rest of the Levantine nations, Europe and North America.

Related Topics

Election United Nations Syria Europe Turkey Vote All From Million

Recent Stories

TCL Pakistan brings Bari Eid Bari Offer with exclu ..

6 minutes ago

Interior Ministry says US blogger Cynthia is not i ..

10 minutes ago

Govt charges 17 per cent tax on POL products, Sena ..

44 minutes ago

A devastating wheat crisis is engulfing the countr ..

52 minutes ago

Oil Tankers and Contractors Association announces ..

1 hour ago

ECNEC approves KPEC, Swat Motorway Phase-II

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.