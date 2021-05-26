UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Syrians' Active Involvement In Presidential Vote Serves As Answer To West's Claims - Assad

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 26th May 2021 | 01:41 PM

Syrians' Active Involvement in Presidential Vote Serves as Answer to West's Claims - Assad

Syrian President Bashar Assad expressed the belief on Wednesday that Syrians' active involvement in the ongoing presidential election can serve as a response to Western claims about illegitimacy of the vote

DUMA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2021) Syrian President Bashar Assad expressed the belief on Wednesday that Syrians' active involvement in the ongoing presidential election can serve as a response to Western claims about illegitimacy of the vote.

The United Kingdom, the United States, France, Germany and Italy earlier said they did not recognize the presidential election in Syria as free and fair.

"The activity of the people during the election is a sufficient response to the claims that Western countries with a history of colonialism make about the election in Syria," Assad told reporters after casting his vote.

Related Topics

Election Syria Vote France Germany Italy United Kingdom United States

Recent Stories

Asian, European markets advance as inflation fears ..

2 seconds ago

Lukashenko Warns Belarus' Ill-Wishers Against Any ..

4 seconds ago

Presidential election kicks off in Syria

7 seconds ago

Asian markets build on rally as inflation fears wa ..

6 minutes ago

Moscow Sees Latvia's Flag Move as Trying to Gain F ..

6 minutes ago

Over 3Mln People Evacuated in Eastern India Due to ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.