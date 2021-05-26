Syrian President Bashar Assad expressed the belief on Wednesday that Syrians' active involvement in the ongoing presidential election can serve as a response to Western claims about illegitimacy of the vote

DUMA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2021) Syrian President Bashar Assad expressed the belief on Wednesday that Syrians' active involvement in the ongoing presidential election can serve as a response to Western claims about illegitimacy of the vote.

The United Kingdom, the United States, France, Germany and Italy earlier said they did not recognize the presidential election in Syria as free and fair.

"The activity of the people during the election is a sufficient response to the claims that Western countries with a history of colonialism make about the election in Syria," Assad told reporters after casting his vote.