(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Celebrations in connection with the victory of incumbent Syrian leader Bashar Assad in the presidential election continued late into the night in almost all major cities across the country, a Sputnik correspondent reported

DAMASCUS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th May, 2021) Celebrations in connection with the victory of incumbent Syrian leader Bashar Assad in the presidential election continued late into the night in almost all major cities across the country, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

Assad secured a sweeping victory in the election, which was held on Wednesday, gaining 95.1 percent of the vote.

On Thursday, after the official results were announced, thousands of people paralyzed traffic on the central Umayyin Square in the Syrian capital of Damascus until 3 a.m. local time (00:00 GMT Friday). People launched fireworks, danced, sang and congratulated each other on the victory.

Eyewitnesses in the cities of Latakia, Aleppo, Homs and Hama also told Sputnik that celebrations lasted almost until the early hours of the morning, as in Damascus.

"Thank God, everything is recovering and getting better. We used to live in fear, but thanks to the firmness of our president, we were able to win the war. With Assad, we believe that the economic situation will recover," an Aleppo resident told Sputnik.

On Friday, Assad thanked the Syrian people for the re-election as the country's president, while also stressing that the next day would be the start of the new era of building Syria the way it should be.