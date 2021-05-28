UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Syrians Celebrated President Assad's Reelection All Night Long Across Country

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 22 seconds ago Fri 28th May 2021 | 04:12 PM

Syrians Celebrated President Assad's Reelection All Night Long Across Country

Celebrations in connection with the victory of incumbent Syrian leader Bashar Assad in the presidential election continued late into the night in almost all major cities across the country, a Sputnik correspondent reported

DAMASCUS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th May, 2021) Celebrations in connection with the victory of incumbent Syrian leader Bashar Assad in the presidential election continued late into the night in almost all major cities across the country, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

Assad secured a sweeping victory in the election, which was held on Wednesday, gaining 95.1 percent of the vote.

On Thursday, after the official results were announced, thousands of people paralyzed traffic on the central Umayyin Square in the Syrian capital of Damascus until 3 a.m. local time (00:00 GMT Friday). People launched fireworks, danced, sang and congratulated each other on the victory.

Eyewitnesses in the cities of Latakia, Aleppo, Homs and Hama also told Sputnik that celebrations lasted almost until the early hours of the morning, as in Damascus.

"Thank God, everything is recovering and getting better. We used to live in fear, but thanks to the firmness of our president, we were able to win the war. With Assad, we believe that the economic situation will recover," an Aleppo resident told Sputnik.

On Friday, Assad thanked the Syrian people for the re-election as the country's president, while also stressing that the next day would be the start of the new era of building Syria the way it should be.

Related Topics

Election Syria Vote Damascus Traffic Aleppo God All

Recent Stories

American Film Showcase Organizes Workshops For Pak ..

29 minutes ago

PTA Receives PKR 15.82 billion Against Second Inst ..

32 minutes ago

Qureshi says Israel's Benjamen Netanyahu is in sta ..

51 minutes ago

Putin Vows Support for Green Agenda in Written Add ..

21 seconds ago

Nasir Qureshi elected as VP FPCCI for federal capi ..

24 seconds ago

Basic Law to Pin All-Belarusian People's Assembly ..

27 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.