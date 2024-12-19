Open Menu

Syrians In Moscow Share Concerns After Fall Of Assad

Faizan Hashmi Published December 19, 2024 | 01:00 PM

Syrians in Moscow share concerns after fall of Assad

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2024) Georgina Deiratani, a Syrian Christian who has lived in Moscow for over two decades, says she is still in shock at the ouster of president Bashar al-Assad and his escape to Russia.

"Everybody is saying 'congratulations'," said the 37-year-old, one of several thousand Syrians estimated to be living in the Russian capital.

She remembers growing up in a country where different communities lived in harmony but makes no mention of the brutality of the half-century dictatorship of Assad and his father before him.

"We lived well together," said Deiratani, a doctor who moved to Moscow with her Russian mother after the death of her father.

"I would wish my friends a happy Ramadan and they would wish me a happy Christmas.

"

Deiratani said the collapse of the dictatorship in just a few days was also a shock for her because Islamist rebels are now in charge.

The Islamist group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham and allied rebels ousted Assad earlier this month.

The radical Sunni Islamist group has been proscribed as a terrorist organisation by Western governments including the United States and Britain.

It has recently sought to moderate its rhetoric and assure the international community that religious and other minorities will be protected.

But Deiratani was not convinced. "A terrorist is still a terrorist whatever their organisation," she said. She was "very afraid" for the fate of fellow Christians in Syria, she added.

Related Topics

Terrorist Syria Moscow Russia Christmas Doctor United States Dictator Christian Ramadan

Recent Stories

World 'Pencak Silat' Championship kicks off in Abu ..

World 'Pencak Silat' Championship kicks off in Abu Dhabi

15 minutes ago
 PCB chairman Naqvi chairs BoGs meeting in Islamaba ..

PCB chairman Naqvi chairs BoGs meeting in Islamabad

22 minutes ago
 France declares 'exceptional natural disaster meas ..

France declares 'exceptional natural disaster measures' in cyclone-hit Mayotte

1 hour ago
 Pakistan terms US sanctions on entities as biased

Pakistan terms US sanctions on entities as biased

1 hour ago
 UAE Air Force Commander meets Chinese defence offi ..

UAE Air Force Commander meets Chinese defence official

1 hour ago
 ADNOC L&S adds 20 offshore assets in 2024

ADNOC L&S adds 20 offshore assets in 2024

2 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 December 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 December 2024

4 hours ago
 2024 UCI Urban Cycling World Championships: Spain ..

2024 UCI Urban Cycling World Championships: Spain win mixed team event in trials

11 hours ago
 OPEC Fund signs €50 million loan agreement with ..

OPEC Fund signs €50 million loan agreement with Montenegro

11 hours ago
 Arab League calls for adopting 'Arab Reading Chall ..

Arab League calls for adopting 'Arab Reading Challenge' as teaching curriculum

11 hours ago
 ENOC Group, Drive Terra announce strategic partner ..

ENOC Group, Drive Terra announce strategic partnership to revolutionise e-bike i ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From World