Syrians in Turkey, Germany Prevented From Voting in Presidential Election - Ambassador

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2021) Turkey and Germany have prevented their Syrian residents from exercising their right to vote in the May 26 presidential election in the middle Eastern country, Syrian Ambassador to Russia Riad Haddad said on Tuesday.

Syrian election law enables citizens abroad to vote at any diplomatic mission, such as an embassy, in their country of residence.

"The election process abroad was successful, except for Turkey and Germany. They prevented the Syrians from exercising their right," Haddad said at a press conference at the Rossiya Segodnya media center.

The ambassador added that from a legal point of view, this was a violation of international law, including the 1961 Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations with regard to the obligations of the host party.

"Their decision constitutes blatant aggression against the rights and freedoms of Syrians," Haddad noted.

The presidential election in Syria last week saw incumbent leader Bashar Assad secure a sweeping victory with 95.1% of the vote.