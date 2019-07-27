Syrians in US Need Extension of Temporary Status to Avoid Torture at Home - Rights Group

The United States should extend Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for 7,000 Syrian refugees in the country because they face violence, arbitrary detention and torture if they return home, Human Rights Watch said in a press release on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th July, 2019) The United States should extend Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for 7,000 Syrian refugees in the country because they face violence, arbitrary detention and torture if they return home, Human Rights Watch said in a press release on Friday.

"The Syrian government and other groups continue to disregard international human rights and humanitarian law protections," Human Rights Watch acting Deputy Director for Washington Clara Long said in the release. "Many of the core reasons that Syrians fled - indiscriminate attacks, disappearances, torture, and dire humanitarian conditions - still pose a daily risk to civilians.

"

The US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) is expected to make a decision within the next week on whether to extend existing TPS for about 7,000 Syrians.

The US first granted TPS to Syrians already in the US in 2012, finding due to "extraordinary and temporary conditions" that prevented returning home in safety, and has renewed TPS twice. The status applies to Syrians in the United States since August 1, 2018.

More than 400,000 people have died because of the Syrian conflict since 2011, according to the World Bank, with 5 million seeking refuge abroad and more than 6 million displaced internally, according to UN agencies.