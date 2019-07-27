UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Syrians In US Need Extension Of Temporary Status To Avoid Torture At Home - Rights Group

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sat 27th July 2019 | 12:28 AM

Syrians in US Need Extension of Temporary Status to Avoid Torture at Home - Rights Group

The United States should extend Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for 7,000 Syrian refugees in the country because they face violence, arbitrary detention and torture if they return home, Human Rights Watch said in a press release on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th July, 2019) The United States should extend Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for 7,000 Syrian refugees in the country because they face violence, arbitrary detention and torture if they return home, Human Rights Watch said in a press release on Friday.

"The Syrian government and other groups continue to disregard international human rights and humanitarian law protections," Human Rights Watch acting Deputy Director for Washington Clara Long said in the release. "Many of the core reasons that Syrians fled - indiscriminate attacks, disappearances, torture, and dire humanitarian conditions - still pose a daily risk to civilians.

"

The US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) is expected to make a decision within the next week on whether to extend existing TPS for about 7,000 Syrians.

The US first granted TPS to Syrians already in the US in 2012, finding due to "extraordinary and temporary conditions" that prevented returning home in safety, and has renewed TPS twice. The status applies to Syrians in the United States since August 1, 2018.

More than 400,000 people have died because of the Syrian conflict since 2011, according to the World Bank, with 5 million seeking refuge abroad and more than 6 million displaced internally, according to UN agencies.

Related Topics

World Bank United Nations Syria Washington Died United States August 2018 Government Refugee Million

Recent Stories

People rejected opposition's call of black day: Mi ..

16 minutes ago

Proclaimed offender held in Nasirabad

16 minutes ago

Five child, mother hospitals to be set up: Dr. Yas ..

16 minutes ago

Four accused sent to jail on judicial remand in il ..

16 minutes ago

Wimbledon teen star Coco returns in Washington qua ..

16 minutes ago

Twenty-five babies' bodies found in I.Coast cemete ..

35 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.