Syrians in Vienna Stage Small Anti-Assad Demonstration Near Embassy Voting Center

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2021) The early presidential voting at the Syrian embassy in Vienna on Thursday featured a demonstration against Syrian President Bashar Assad staged by several dozen local Syrians, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

The embassy told Sputnik earlier in the day that the voter turnout was "higher than expected."

People at the demonstration shouted slogans and whistled, while some were holding Syrian national flags saying "Free Syria." They told the Sputnik correspondent that they did not cast ballots, considering it "senseless, because it is clear who will win.

"

The embassy building is fenced off and guarded by police officers.

Syria launched the election campaign on Sunday. Early voting for citizens abroad began on Thursday, while the main election day in Syria itself is scheduled for May 26.

As confirmed by the Syrian Constitutional Court, Assad's two rivals in the vote are going to be opposition candidate Mahmoud Ahmad Marei and former Socialist lawmaker Abdallah Salloum Abdallah. Candidates have the right to campaign until May 24.