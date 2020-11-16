UrduPoint.com
Syrians Pay Tribute To Late Foreign Minister Walid Muallem In Damascus

Mon 16th November 2020 | 08:19 PM

Syrians Pay Tribute to Late Foreign Minister Walid Muallem in Damascus

Syrian citizens, politicians and diplomats from different states gathered in Damascus to pay a last tribute to Syrian Foreign Minister Walid Muallem, whose death was announced earlier on Monday

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2020) Syrian citizens, politicians and diplomats from different states gathered in Damascus to pay a last tribute to Syrian Foreign Minister Walid Muallem, whose death was announced earlier on Monday.

The 79-year-old diplomat has served as the Syrian minister for foreign affairs since February 2006.

Citizens, employees of diplomatic missions, ministers, the leadership of the ruling Arab Socialist Baath party and representatives of the Syrian intelligentsia took part in the farewell ceremony for Muallem at the Saad bin Maaz mosque in Damascus.

A number of top and senior officials, including from Russia, China, Venezuela, Cuba, Palestine and Lebanon, have already extended condolences over the death of the Syrian minister.

More Stories From World

