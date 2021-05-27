UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Syrians Proved Their Support Of Country's Leadership During Elections - Assad's Adviser

Faizan Hashmi 1 hour ago Thu 27th May 2021 | 11:10 AM

Syrians Proved Their Support of Country's Leadership During Elections - Assad's Adviser

DAMASCUS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th May, 2021) The Syrian people have proven their support for their country's leadership during the elections in spite of the propaganda campaigns waged by the West in an attempt to distort the heroism of the Syrian people, the Syrian Presidency's Special Advisor Bouthaina Shaaban told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"What is remarkable about today's popular march towards the balloting stations across Syria is that the Syrian people have consciously surpassed the disorientation and misinformation campaigns that Western countries have waged against us since the onset of the war against Syria," Shaaban said.

The country's second presidential elections since the onset of the war were met with condemnation by a number of Western countries, with Germany and Turkey outright banning the Syrian diplomatic missions located on their territories from holding the elections.

Held on Wednesday, Syria's presidential elections are contested by three candidates approved by the country's higher constitutional court earlier in May, namely current President Bashar Assad, in addition to Mahmoud Ahmad Marei, who heads the National Democratic Front, a domestic opposition party, and former Minister of State for Parliamentary affairs Abdullah Salloum Abdullah.

Related Topics

Syria Condemnation Turkey Germany March May From Court Opposition

Recent Stories

Shakhbout bin Nahyan receives Minister of Foreign ..

57 minutes ago

HBL Inks Landmark Investment in Finja, Pakistan’ ..

1 hour ago

India posts daily rise in COVID-19 cases of 211,29 ..

2 hours ago

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 168.45 million

2 hours ago

Local Press: UAE’s aviation sector cruising desp ..

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.