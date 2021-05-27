DAMASCUS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th May, 2021) The Syrian people have proven their support for their country's leadership during the elections in spite of the propaganda campaigns waged by the West in an attempt to distort the heroism of the Syrian people, the Syrian Presidency's Special Advisor Bouthaina Shaaban told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"What is remarkable about today's popular march towards the balloting stations across Syria is that the Syrian people have consciously surpassed the disorientation and misinformation campaigns that Western countries have waged against us since the onset of the war against Syria," Shaaban said.

The country's second presidential elections since the onset of the war were met with condemnation by a number of Western countries, with Germany and Turkey outright banning the Syrian diplomatic missions located on their territories from holding the elections.

Held on Wednesday, Syria's presidential elections are contested by three candidates approved by the country's higher constitutional court earlier in May, namely current President Bashar Assad, in addition to Mahmoud Ahmad Marei, who heads the National Democratic Front, a domestic opposition party, and former Minister of State for Parliamentary affairs Abdullah Salloum Abdullah.