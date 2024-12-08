Damascus, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2024) Dozens of Syrians explored President Bashar al-Assad's luxurious Damascus home after it was looted on Sunday, an AFP correspondent said, following the fall of the capital to rebel forces.

Women, children and men could be seen touring the home and its large garden, with the rooms completely empty, save some furniture and a portrait of Assad thrown on the floor.

"I came for revenge; they oppressed us in incredible ways," Abu Omar, 44, told AFP.

"I am taking pictures because I am so happy to be here in the middle of his house," he added, showing photographs on his mobile phone.

Syrians woke up to a changed country Sunday, as rebels swept into Damascus 11 days into a lightning offensive declaring they had toppled "tyrant" Assad, whose current whereabouts are unknown after he reportedly fled the country.