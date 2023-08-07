Syria's Air Defense Repelling Aerial Attack - State Media
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 07, 2023 | 07:59 PM
The air defense forces of Syria are repelling an overnight aerial attack in the vicinity of the country's capital, DUBAI (Pakistan Point News / Sputnik - 07th August, 2023) amascus, Syrian state broadcaster Alikhbaria reported
DUBAI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th August, 2023) The air defense forces of Syria are repelling an overnight aerial attack in the vicinity of the country's capital, DUBAI (Pakistan Point News / Sputnik - 07th August, 2023) amascus, Syrian state broadcaster Alikhbaria reported.
Explosions are heard in the suburbs of Damascus as a result of an Israeli aerial attack, the report said.