Syrian air defense systems on Friday morning repelled an Israeli rocket attack in the western province of Hama, the state-run SANA news agency reported, citing a military source

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd January, 2021) Syrian air defense systems on Friday morning repelled an Israeli rocket attack in the western province of Hama, the state-run SANA news agency reported, citing a military source.

The Israeli ministry launched an air attack from the direction of the Lebanese city of Tripoli at around 4 a.m.

local time (02:00 GMT), targeting some positions in the vicinity of Hama, according to the source.

"Our air defense systems intercepted and repelled most of the enemy's rockets," the source told the agency.

Israel frequently launches strikes on Syria saying that its operations are aimed at countering the Iranian military presence in the neighboring Arab republic. Damascus condemns such actions and considers them to be violations of Syria's national sovereignty.